Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Acadia

176,000 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Acadia

2014 GMC Acadia

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8513507
  2. 8513507
  3. 8513507
  4. 8513507
  5. 8513507
  6. 8513507
  7. 8513507
  8. 8513507
  9. 8513507
  10. 8513507
  11. 8513507
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8513507
  • Stock #: 14GMDE
  • VIN: 1GKKVTKD4EJ288980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 GMC Acadia Denali with 176000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. ACCIDENT FREE. Factory command start Leather interior Heads up display Dual climate control Heated/cooled seats Power seats/memory driver seat Back up camera with park aid Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Rear cross traffic warning Navigation Bluetooth Dual sunroof Power liftgate We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2014 GMC Acadia Denali
 176,000 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 105,000 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sequoia ...
 253,400 KM
$34,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory