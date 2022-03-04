$23,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2014 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8513507
- Stock #: 14GMDE
- VIN: 1GKKVTKD4EJ288980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 GMC Acadia Denali with 176000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. ACCIDENT FREE. Factory command start Leather interior Heads up display Dual climate control Heated/cooled seats Power seats/memory driver seat Back up camera with park aid Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Rear cross traffic warning Navigation Bluetooth Dual sunroof Power liftgate We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.