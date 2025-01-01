$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT | Leather | Htd Steering | Cooled Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101817
- Mileage 155,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2014 GMC Sierra SLT with 155000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated steering
Heated and cooled seats
Power seats with memory drivers
Rear DVD Player
Dual climate control
Back up camera
Adjustable pedals
Tonneau cover
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737