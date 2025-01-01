Menu
<p>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2014 GMC Sierra SLT with 155000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner. </p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated steering</p><p>Heated and cooled seats</p><p>Power seats with memory drivers </p><p>Rear DVD Player</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Adjustable pedals</p><p>Tonneau cover</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

155,054 KM

Details

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Leather | Htd Steering | Cooled Seats

13070731

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Leather | Htd Steering | Cooled Seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,054KM
VIN 3GTU2VEC2EG317809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101817
  • Mileage 155,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2014 GMC Sierra SLT with 155000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner. 

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated steering

Heated and cooled seats

Power seats with memory drivers 

Rear DVD Player

Dual climate control

Back up camera

Adjustable pedals

Tonneau cover

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 GMC Sierra 1500