2014 GMC Terrain

102,000 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8143231
  Stock #: 14GMSL
  VIN: 2GKALMEK4E6104605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 GMC Terrain SLE with 102000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. Back up camera Power seat Hands free calling Eco mode A/C Traction control Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

