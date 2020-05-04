21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with a 3.5 liter V6 front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Loaded with great features. Excellent family vehicle
Command start
Power sliding doors
Power rear hatch
Rear DVD player
Tri climate control
360 degree parking sensors
Dual digital displays
8 Passenger
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
