2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L 4dr FWD Passenger Van

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L 4dr FWD Passenger Van

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982043
  • Stock #: 14HOOD
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H62EB503624
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with a 3.5 liter V6 front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. Loaded with great features. Excellent family vehicle

Command start
Power sliding doors
Power rear hatch
Rear DVD player
Tri climate control
360 degree parking sensors
Dual digital displays
8 Passenger

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Send A Message