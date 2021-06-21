Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

199,000 KM

Details Description

$15,899

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

SE

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

199,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7365473
  • Stock #: 100646
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H35EB510962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Honda Odyssey SE with 199000km. 3.5L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied, Manitoba vehicle. 8 seater Back up camera Bluetooth Power seats Power mirrors Power locks Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

