$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101725
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with 222000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle.
Heated steering wheel
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Rear park aid
Bluetooth
Keyless entry
Push button start
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737