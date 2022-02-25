$29,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX80
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Infiniti QX80 with 222000km. 5.6L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. Serviced at Nissan Dealerships in Winnipeg. Leather interior Heated steering wheel Heated/cooled front seats Heated middle row Power memory seat 360 camera Park aid Sunroof 8 seater Adaptive cruise control Blind spot monitoring Power liftgate Navigation Selectable 4WD We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
