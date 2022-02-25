Menu
2014 Infiniti QX80

222,000 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

222,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8384238
  • Stock #: 100856
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NC6E9352662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Infiniti QX80 with 222000km. 5.6L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. Serviced at Nissan Dealerships in Winnipeg. Leather interior Heated steering wheel Heated/cooled front seats Heated middle row Power memory seat 360 camera Park aid Sunroof 8 seater Adaptive cruise control Blind spot monitoring Power liftgate Navigation Selectable 4WD We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

