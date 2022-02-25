2014 Infiniti QX80

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8384238

8384238 Stock #: 100856

100856 VIN: JN8AZ2NC6E9352662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.