Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with 140000km. 3.2L V6 4WD. Clean title and safetied. Vehicle originally from Alberta. Power seat Heated seats Heated steering wheel Dual climate control Command start Adaptive cruise control Lane departure warning Blind spot monitoring Back up camera Rear park aid Active park sense Terrain-Selec Bluetooth Power lift gate We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
