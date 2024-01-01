Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

126,020 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Overland

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Overland

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCG1EC276919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee