$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4x4 Overland
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4x4 Overland
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
126,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFCG1EC276919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 126,020 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2016 Mazda CX-3 GX AWD at 165,135 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD 169,287 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT 1.5t 189,776 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee