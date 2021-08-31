Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

92,000 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT8

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT8

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7972358
  Stock #: 14JESR
  VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6EC310637

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 with only 92000kms!! 6.4 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ORIGINALLY FROM ALBERTA. EXTREMELY RARE SRT Performance pages Factory Launch control Selectable drive modes Adaptive cruise control Forward collision warning Heated and cooled front seats Heated steering wheel Huge Panoramic Sunroof Command start Upgraded Brembo brakes We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

