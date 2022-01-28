Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

168,000 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8186628
  • Stock #: 14JERE
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6EC127648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14JERE
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 168000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Loaded with features Command start Power rear hatch Heated front and rear seats Heated steering wheel Back up Camera Sunroof Leather interior We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

