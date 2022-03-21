$26,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8758937
- Stock #: 100911
- VIN: 1C4RJFCM7EC367800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with 164000km. RARE 3.0L diesel V6, 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. GREAT SERVICE RECORDS. Great fuel economy! Command start Leather interior Navigation Heated/cooled seats Memory seat Dual climate control Back up camera with park aid Adaptive cruise control Forward collision warning Blind spot monitoring Power lift gate Panoramic sunroof Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
