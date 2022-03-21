Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

164,000 KM

Details Description

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8758937
  2. 8758937
  3. 8758937
  4. 8758937
  5. 8758937
  6. 8758937
  7. 8758937
  8. 8758937
  9. 8758937
  10. 8758937
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8758937
  • Stock #: 100911
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCM7EC367800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with 164000km. RARE 3.0L diesel V6, 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. GREAT SERVICE RECORDS. Great fuel economy! Command start Leather interior Navigation Heated/cooled seats Memory seat Dual climate control Back up camera with park aid Adaptive cruise control Forward collision warning Blind spot monitoring Power lift gate Panoramic sunroof Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 164,000 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 157,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 73,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory