2014 Jeep Patriot

North Package/Heated Seats/Remote Start

2014 Jeep Patriot

North Package/Heated Seats/Remote Start

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,881KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4862970
  • Stock #: F34X1X
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7ED551131
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Dealer permit #0610 #3

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Seating
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

