2014 Jeep Wrangler

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

UNLIMITED SPORT

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396020
  • Stock #: 14JEMO
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDGXEL217366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport. 3.6 liter V6 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record. Beautifully built Jeep

Aftermarket rims
Aftermarket front and rear bumpers
Aftermarket lift
Aftermarket led lights
Rock sliders
A/C
Cruise control
Touch screen radio

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

