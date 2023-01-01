2014 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10396020

10396020 Stock #: 14JEMO

14JEMO VIN: 1C4BJWDGXEL217366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.