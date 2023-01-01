$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10396020
- Stock #: 14JEMO
- VIN: 1C4BJWDGXEL217366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport. 3.6 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record. Beautifully built Jeep
Aftermarket rims
Aftermarket front and rear bumpers
Aftermarket lift
Aftermarket led lights
Rock sliders
A/C
Cruise control
Touch screen radio
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3