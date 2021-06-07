2014 Kia Forte

$9,997 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 3 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7202726

7202726 Stock #: F42ECM

F42ECM VIN: KNAFK4A68E5085806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 173,382 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.