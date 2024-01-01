$5,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,388KM
VIN KNAHU8A33E7010533
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 203,388 KM
Vehicle Description
For sale AS IS, no safety. Runs and drives good.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
