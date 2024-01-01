Menu
For sale AS IS, no safety. Runs and drives good.

2014 Kia Rondo

203,388 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

Used
203,388KM
VIN KNAHU8A33E7010533

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 203,388 KM

Vehicle Description

For sale AS IS, no safety. Runs and drives good.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

