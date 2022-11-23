$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2014 Kia Sedona
LX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9440748
- Stock #: 14KILX
- VIN: KNDMG4C73E6572908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Sedona LX with 139000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record
Heated front seats
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Traction control
Selectable shift
CD player
A/C
7 passenger
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
