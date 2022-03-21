Menu
2014 Mazda CX-9

133,267 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2014 Mazda CX-9

2014 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD

2014 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940679
  • Stock #: M22054A
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA8E0437576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,267 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

