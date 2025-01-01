Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

101,213 KM

Details Features

$16,600

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GT-SKY

12954719

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GT-SKY

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$16,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,213KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1M37E1210538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

$16,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2014 Mazda MAZDA3