<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with only 102000kms. 3.5 liter V6 4WD</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Originally registered in BC and Alberta. Great Service records. In amazing condition. No major collisions </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated rear seats </p><p>Tri climate control </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Factory tow package </p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p>Selectable 4WD</p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>7 Passenger seating </p><p>Sunroof </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC696676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 14NIBL
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with only 102000kms. 3.5 liter V6 4WD

 

Clean title and safetied. Originally registered in BC and Alberta. Great Service records. In amazing condition. No major collisions 

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Heated rear seats 

Tri climate control 

Back up Camera 

Factory tow package 

Power rear hatch 

Selectable 4WD

Heated steering wheel 

Leather seats 

7 Passenger seating 

Sunroof 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

