$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 14NIBL
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with only 102000kms. 3.5 liter V6 4WD
Clean title and safetied. Originally registered in BC and Alberta. Great Service records. In amazing condition. No major collisions
Command start
Heated front seats
Heated rear seats
Tri climate control
Back up Camera
Factory tow package
Power rear hatch
Selectable 4WD
Heated steering wheel
Leather seats
7 Passenger seating
Sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
