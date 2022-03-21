$22,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$22,995
- Listing ID: 8703971
- Stock #: 100899
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC675227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Nissa Pathfinder SL with 138000km. 3.5L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Factory command start Selectable 4x4 Leather interior Tri climate control Heated front and middle seats Heated steering wheel Power memory seats Back up camera Rear park aid Power lift gate We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
