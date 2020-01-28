Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

S AWD CVT

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,923KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4536570
  • Stock #: A0282
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9EC783835
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 72923 kms. It's moonlight white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

