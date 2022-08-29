Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

76,000 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

SV

SV

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Nissan Rogue SV with only 76000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba 7 PASSENGER SEATING 360 Reverse Camera Heated front seats Navigation Blindspot monitoring Lane departure warning AWD Lock We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

