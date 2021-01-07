Menu
2014 RAM 1500

228,354 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

228,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6435159
  • Stock #: F3T2UK
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG2ES129918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F3T2UK
  • Mileage 228,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Every Vehicle Purchase Enters You To Win Your Dream Patio!!! -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

