2014 RAM 1500

$29,997 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 3 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7215221

7215221 Stock #: F42H52

F42H52 VIN: 1C6RR7GT4ES159712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 121,328 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.