Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

69,619 KM

Details Description

$31,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,698

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 9176263
  2. 9176263
Contact Seller

$31,698

+ taxes & licensing

69,619KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9176263
  • Stock #: F4RX72
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3ES262429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,619 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEEin.S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

Recent Arrival!


2014 Ram 1500 Sport HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Bright White Clearcoat

Power Sunroof, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121 Litre Fuel Tank, 20in. x 9in. Polished Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Corner Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 9 Amplified Speakers w Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w Dual Zone Control, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w Heating Element, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High Back Seats, Humidity Sensor, Keyless Enter 'N Go w Passive Entry, Leather steering wheel, Low Back Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SmartBeam Headlamps, Speed control, Sport Premium Group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Uconnect Voice Command w Bluetooth, Voltmeter.

Awards:
Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present.

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2014 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 69,619 KM
$31,698 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 32,658 KM
$29,984 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento EX ...
 50,843 KM
$22,218 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory