$31,698
+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
69,619KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176263
- Stock #: F4RX72
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3ES262429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2014 Ram 1500 Sport HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Bright White Clearcoat
Power Sunroof, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121 Litre Fuel Tank, 20in. x 9in. Polished Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Corner Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 9 Amplified Speakers w Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w Dual Zone Control, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w Heating Element, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High Back Seats, Humidity Sensor, Keyless Enter 'N Go w Passive Entry, Leather steering wheel, Low Back Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SmartBeam Headlamps, Speed control, Sport Premium Group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Uconnect Voice Command w Bluetooth, Voltmeter.
Awards:
Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
#28
