2014 Toyota 4Runner

112,000 KM

Details Description

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Toyota 4Runner

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8095162
  Stock #: 14TOLI
  VIN: JTEBU5JR6E5153320

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited with 112000km. 4.0L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 OWNER. COMES WITH FACTORY ALUMINIUM WHEELS AND SUMMER TIRES Leather interior Power memory seat Heated and cooled front seats Dual climate control Back up camera Sunroof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

