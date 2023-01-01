$15,995+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2014 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9606307
- Stock #: 14TOLE
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK4EU358588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Camry LE with 182000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Touch screen radio
A/C
Steering wheel audio controls
USB port
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3