2014 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DBL CAB V6 AUTO

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DBL CAB V6 AUTO

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

1-800-498-7806

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,894KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747815
  • Stock #: J-66B
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN4EX021786
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
The Toyota Tacoma stands out in the mid-size pickup truck segment with good looks and rugged capability. This 2014 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The 2014 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 92,894 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newly manufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Black fender flares
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • integrated storage
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Single Exhaust
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Argent grille
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Black Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
  • Regular Composite Box Style
  • Regular Dome Lighting
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 80 L Fuel Tank
  • 3.727 Axle Ratio
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 1047# Maximum Payload
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
  • GVWR: 2,490 kgs (5,500 lbs)
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" display audio, and advanced noise recognition,
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Passenger Seat
  • Engine: 4.0L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel infection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

