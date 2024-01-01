Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Comfortline With only 138000kms. 2.0 liter Diesel 4 cylinder! Manual transmission!!!

Clean title and safetied. MANITOBA VEHICLE. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD 

Heated front seats 
A/C
Bluetooth
Cruise control 
CD PLAYER 
AUX INPUT 
6 Speed Manual transmission 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWWL7AJ2EM351821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Comfortline With only 138000kms. 2.0 liter Diesel 4 cylinder! Manual transmission!!!
Clean title and safetied. MANITOBA VEHICLE. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD 
Heated front seats A/CBluetoothCruise control CD PLAYER AUX INPUT 6 Speed Manual transmission 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

2014 Volkswagen Jetta