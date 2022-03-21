2015 Acura MDX

$25,584 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 5 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8676338

8676338 Stock #: F4J2T3

F4J2T3 VIN: 5FRYD4H42FB503821

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4J2T3

Mileage 142,578 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features DTS USB device connector 10 speakers including subwoofer AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA Dolby Pro Logic II Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage BluetoothDrive Side Illuminated Visor MirrorPremium Audio3rd Row SeatingIntermittent WipersCruise ControlSunroofBrake AssistMirror Integrated Turn SignalsPassenger Side Vanity MirrorsRear Bench SeatsPerformance Rear TireDriver Side Adjustable SeatSteer... CD/MP3/auxiliary input jack Bluetooth audio and E-mail/SMS teHard Disk Drive Media StorageAll Wheel DriveVariable Speed Intermittent WipersTemporary Spare Tire6 Spd Automatic TransmissionAuto On/Off Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.