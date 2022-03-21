$25,584+ tax & licensing
$25,584
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2015 Acura MDX
() 3RD ROW SEATING | SUNROOF
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
142,578KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8676338
- Stock #: F4J2T3
- VIN: 5FRYD4H42FB503821
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 142,578 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Acura MDX Navigation SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD White
Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather, 10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
DTS
USB device connector
10 speakers including subwoofer
AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA
Dolby Pro Logic II
Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage
BluetoothDrive Side Illuminated Visor MirrorPremium Audio3rd Row SeatingIntermittent WipersCruise ControlSunroofBrake AssistMirror Integrated Turn SignalsPassenger Side Vanity MirrorsRear Bench SeatsPerformance Rear TireDriver Side Adjustable SeatSteer...
CD/MP3/auxiliary input jack
Bluetooth audio and E-mail/SMS teHard Disk Drive Media StorageAll Wheel DriveVariable Speed Intermittent WipersTemporary Spare Tire6 Spd Automatic TransmissionAuto On/Off Headlamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6