Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura MDX

142,578 KM

Details Description Features

$25,584

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,584

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2015 Acura MDX

2015 Acura MDX

() 3RD ROW SEATING | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura MDX

() 3RD ROW SEATING | SUNROOF

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

Contact Seller

$25,584

+ taxes & licensing

142,578KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8676338
  • Stock #: F4J2T3
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H42FB503821

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4J2T3
  • Mileage 142,578 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler -- Recent Arrival!


2015 Acura MDX Navigation SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD White

Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather, 10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Vehicle Features

DTS
USB device connector
10 speakers including subwoofer
AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA
Dolby Pro Logic II
Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage
BluetoothDrive Side Illuminated Visor MirrorPremium Audio3rd Row SeatingIntermittent WipersCruise ControlSunroofBrake AssistMirror Integrated Turn SignalsPassenger Side Vanity MirrorsRear Bench SeatsPerformance Rear TireDriver Side Adjustable SeatSteer...
CD/MP3/auxiliary input jack
Bluetooth audio and E-mail/SMS teHard Disk Drive Media StorageAll Wheel DriveVariable Speed Intermittent WipersTemporary Spare Tire6 Spd Automatic TransmissionAuto On/Off Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2015 Acura MDX () 3R...
 142,578 KM
$25,584 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 41,662 KM
$39,987 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 25,000 KM
$53,297 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory