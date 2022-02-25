2015 Buick Encore

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 8 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8382522

8382522 Stock #: A0403A

A0403A VIN: KL4CJGSB5FB079464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 182,875 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.