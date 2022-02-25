$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2015 Buick Encore
2015 Buick Encore
- Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
182,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8382522
- Stock #: A0403A
- VIN: KL4CJGSB5FB079464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features and truly compact size, the 2015 Buick Encore is worth a look if other crossover SUVs seem too large Edmunds. This 2015 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 182,875 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/
o~o
Vehicle Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Mazda
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5