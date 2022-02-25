Menu
2015 Buick Encore

182,875 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2015 Buick Encore

2015 Buick Encore

- Sunroof - Leather Seats

2015 Buick Encore

- Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8382522
  • Stock #: A0403A
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB5FB079464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats!

Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features and truly compact size, the 2015 Buick Encore is worth a look if other crossover SUVs seem too large Edmunds. This 2015 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 182,875 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/



o~o

Vehicle Features

AWD
Automatic

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

