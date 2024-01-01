$39,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 15CALZ
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 116000kms. 6.2 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba
Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated steering wheel
Forward collision warning
Blind spot monitoring
Heads up display
Selectable drive modes
4x4 high/low
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
