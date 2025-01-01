Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with ONLY 66000KMS. 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS. ONE OWNER </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Power driver seat </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>A/C</p><p>Cruise control </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

66,000 KM

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER

12918563

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK2F6197730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101792
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with ONLY 66000KMS. 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS. ONE OWNER 

 

Command start 

Back up Camera 

Heated front seats 

Power driver seat 

Bluetooth 

A/C

Cruise control 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2015 Chevrolet Equinox