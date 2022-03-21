2015 Chevrolet Equinox

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8875853

8875853 Stock #: 15CHLA

15CHLA VIN: 2GNFLEEK7F6191979

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.