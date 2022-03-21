Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

99,000 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
LS

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8875853
  • Stock #: 15CHLA
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK7F6191979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD with 99000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Bluetooth A/C Cruise control ECO MODE Selectable shift CD player We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

