2015 Chevrolet Sonic

60,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

LT

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038071
  • Stock #: 15CHLW
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH2F4122736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT with only 60000kms. 1.8 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Excellent fuel economy Command start Back up Camera Heated front seats Touch screen radio Bluetooth Selectable shift A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

