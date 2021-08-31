Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

169,000 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Suburban

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 7638484
  2. 7638484
  3. 7638484
  4. 7638484
  5. 7638484
  6. 7638484
  7. 7638484
  8. 7638484
  9. 7638484
  10. 7638484
  11. 7638484
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7638484
  • Stock #: 15CHTZ
  • VIN: 1GNSKKKC1FR607297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15CHTZ
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with 169000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Power seats/Memory seat Cooled seats Heated front/middle row seats Leather seats Heated steering wheel Power folding rear seats Blind spot monitoring Forward collision warning Lane departure warning Back up camera Park sensors Tri climate control Wireless charging Bluetooth Screens for both rear rows Sunroof Power rear hatch We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 98,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tacoma
 223,700 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 137,000 KM
$14,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory