204-371-6737
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with 169000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Power seats/Memory seat Cooled seats Heated front/middle row seats Leather seats Heated steering wheel Power folding rear seats Blind spot monitoring Forward collision warning Lane departure warning Back up camera Park sensors Tri climate control Wireless charging Bluetooth Screens for both rear rows Sunroof Power rear hatch We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
