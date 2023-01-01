$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LTZ
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10189926
- Stock #: 101153
- VIN: 1GNKVJKD2FJ130372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with 136000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.
Command start Leather interior Heated seats Heated steering wheel 3 zone climate control Back up camera with park aid Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Dual sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3