2015 Chevrolet Traverse

136,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

LTZ

LTZ

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189926
  • Stock #: 101153
  • VIN: 1GNKVJKD2FJ130372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with 136000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 
Command start Leather interior Heated seats Heated steering wheel 3 zone climate control Back up camera with park aid Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Dual sunroof 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

