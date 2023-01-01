$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LS AWD
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 15CHLS
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS AWD with 172000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Originally from Alberta
A/C
Cruise control
Factory hitch
8 Passenger seating
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Power windows
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
