$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 15CHLS
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS with 190000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. NO COLLISIONS ON RECORD
8 Passenger seating
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Cruise control
Rear climate control
Power driver seat
Factory tow package
A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737