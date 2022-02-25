Menu
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

101,000 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

101,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8384235
  • Stock #: 100855
  • VIN: 1GNKRGKD5FJ329178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with 101000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 1 owner, FANTASTIC SERVICE RECORDS. Factory command start Back up camera Heated seats Power seats Sunroof Hands free calling Running boards We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

