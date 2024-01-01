$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with 147000kms. 1.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record
Touch screen radio
Bose audio system
Back up Camera
Digital display
Bluetooth
Cruise control
A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737