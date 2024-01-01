Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax 2LT with only 91000kms. 1.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record 

Back up Camera 
Touch screen radio 
Bose sound system 
Bluetooth 
Command start 
A/C

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

91,000 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr LT w/2LT

2015 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr LT w/2LT

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3GNCJMSB9FL207795

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2015 Chevrolet Trax 2LT with only 91000kms. 1.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record 

 

Back up Camera 

Touch screen radio 

Bose sound system 

Bluetooth 

Command start 

A/C

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2015 Chevrolet Trax