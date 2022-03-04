Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

117,000 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

R/T

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT4FH838974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle. Apply on our website 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T with 117000kms. 5.7 liter V8 Rear wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Originally from Saskatchewan Command start Heated and cooled front seats Blind spot monitoring Back up Camera Keyless entry and ignition Leather/suede seats Sunroof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

