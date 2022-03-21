Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

141,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 100898
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR523385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan with 141000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Tri climate control Traction control Econ mode A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

