2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8703968

8703968 Stock #: 100898

100898 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR523385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 100898

Mileage 141,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.