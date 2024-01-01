Menu
Account
Sign In
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<br> 2015 Dodge Journey R/T with 101000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. <div><br></div><div>Command start </div><div>Leather interior </div><div>Heated steering wheel </div><div>Heated seats </div><div>Tri climate control </div><div>Rear DVD player </div><div>Navigation </div><div>Back up camera </div><div>Sunroof </div><div>Bluetooth </div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.   </div>

2015 Dodge Journey

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1722955829
  2. 1722955829
  3. 1722955829
  4. 1722955829
  5. 1722955829
  6. 1722955829
  7. 1722955829
  8. 1722955829
  9. 1722955829
  10. 1722955829
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG2FT535941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

2015 Dodge Journey R/T with 101000km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 
Command start Leather interior Heated steering wheel Heated seats Tri climate control Rear DVD player Navigation Back up camera Sunroof Bluetooth 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 147,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford EcoSport SES for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Ford EcoSport SES 42,000 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 116,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey