Truck maintained at Dodge dealer, new safety, runs quiet. Cheap truck, wont last!

2015 Dodge Ram 1500

255,256 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

255,256KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT5FS710362

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 255,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Truck maintained at Dodge dealer, new safety, runs quiet. Cheap truck, won't last!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

