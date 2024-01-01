$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Ram 1500
2015 Dodge Ram 1500
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
Used
255,256KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT5FS710362
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 255,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Truck maintained at Dodge dealer, new safety, runs quiet. Cheap truck, won't last!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
204-326-2220
Alternate Numbers204-392-8814
