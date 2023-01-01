2015 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10481952

10481952 VIN: 1FM5K8GT2FGB04189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.