$24,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 15FOXL
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 6.5FT Box with 164000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. NO MAJOR COLLISIONS ON RECORD. ONE OWNER
Back up Camera
6 passenger seating
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Tow hitch
4x4 high/low
6.5FT Long Box
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
