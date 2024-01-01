Menu
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2015 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 6.5FT Box with 164000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. NO MAJOR COLLISIONS ON RECORD. ONE OWNER </p><p> </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>6 passenger seating </p><p>Cruise control </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Tow hitch</p><p>4x4 high/low</p><p>6.5FT Long Box</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2015 Ford F-150

164,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF4FFC32506

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Stock # 15FOXL
  Mileage 164,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2015 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 6.5FT Box with 164000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. NO MAJOR COLLISIONS ON RECORD. ONE OWNER 

 

Back up Camera 

6 passenger seating 

Cruise control 

Bluetooth 

Tow hitch

4x4 high/low

6.5FT Long Box

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2015 Ford F-150