236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-3412
+ taxes & licensing
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 199,356 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 282HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1E86FKE26035.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6